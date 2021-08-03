Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLAR. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 367,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,937. Clarus has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $944.24 million, a P/E ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,260.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clarus in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Clarus in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 5.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

