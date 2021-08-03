Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Given New $3.15 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $3.15 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.63.

CCO stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,880 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 370,291 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

