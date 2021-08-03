Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. 10,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.48. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

