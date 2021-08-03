CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “
Shares of CCNE stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. 26,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,707. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.44. The company has a market cap of $394.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
