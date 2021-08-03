CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Shares of CCNE stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. 26,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,707. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.44. The company has a market cap of $394.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.