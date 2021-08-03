Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of COKE stock opened at $392.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $223.50 and a 52 week high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.