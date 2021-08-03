Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$131.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCA. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$127.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.75.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

TSE:CCA traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$118.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,241. The firm has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$89.90 and a 52-week high of C$132.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.31.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$624.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$630.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3999989 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.