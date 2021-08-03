Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.97

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$95.97 and last traded at C$92.26, with a volume of 5814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGO. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$135.00 price objective (down from C$140.00) on shares of Cogeco in a report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cogeco’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

