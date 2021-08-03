Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Colfax (NYSE:CFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $45.85 on Monday. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Colfax by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 267,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 118,198 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

