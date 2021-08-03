Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CFX. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $45.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36. Colfax has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Colfax by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Colfax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in Colfax by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 234,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Colfax by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.