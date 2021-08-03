Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.54.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL opened at $79.54 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.