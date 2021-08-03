Colliers International Group (CIGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $128.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $132.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

CIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.