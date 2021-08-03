Colony Group LLC Takes $43,000 Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 304,870 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,605,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,226,000.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.74.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.