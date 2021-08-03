ColossusXT (COLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. ColossusXT has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $14,108.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 192.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 111.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009481 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000996 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,066,437,604 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.