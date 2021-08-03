Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.20. 6,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,413. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

