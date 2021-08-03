Comcast Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Comcast in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.47 on Monday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $267.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.