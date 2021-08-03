Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Community West Bancshares stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.15. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Community West Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit.

