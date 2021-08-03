Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.07

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 350972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

CFRUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

