Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $263,199,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $402.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.