Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 40 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,145 shares of company stock valued at $29,092,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $992.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $908.74. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $998.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.