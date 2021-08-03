Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Beyond Meat by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beyond Meat by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Beyond Meat by 472.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND stock opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,963 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.