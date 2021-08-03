Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $163.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.93 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.44.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

