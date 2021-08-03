Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 35,553 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 35,553 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,788 shares of company stock worth $4,286,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $150.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

