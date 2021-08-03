Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.08 million. On average, analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCU stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.51.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

