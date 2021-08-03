Comparing Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) & CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aware and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A CareCloud 0 0 5 0 3.00

CareCloud has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.97%. Given CareCloud’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Aware.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Aware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of CareCloud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Aware has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aware and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -43.91% -14.18% -12.70% CareCloud -7.33% -8.57% -6.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aware and CareCloud’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $11.31 million 7.73 -$7.61 million N/A N/A CareCloud $105.12 million 1.12 -$8.81 million ($1.79) -4.59

Aware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareCloud.

Summary

CareCloud beats Aware on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. The company also provides Knomi mobile biometric authentication framework; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system; AFIX suite of products for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; BioSP biometric services platform; WebEnroll, a browser-based biometric enrollment and data management solution; and Indigo, a cloud-based biometric API and turnkey service. In addition, it offers program management and software engineering services, including project planning and management; system and architecture design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software portfolio enables government agencies and commercial entities to enrol, identify, authenticate, and enable using biometrics, such as fingerprints, faces, irises, and voices. The company sells its products through systems integrators, original equipment manufacturers, value added resellers, and partners, as well as directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

