Compass Minerals International (CMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMP opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.90. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

