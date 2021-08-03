Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 974.15% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. On average, analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNCE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.