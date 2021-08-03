Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.84. 30,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 3.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.61%.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.64 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

