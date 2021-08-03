Contrasting ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) and CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) and CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ImmunoGen and CSL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen 0 3 4 0 2.57 CSL 0 5 0 0 2.00

ImmunoGen currently has a consensus price target of $10.10, suggesting a potential upside of 76.57%. Given ImmunoGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ImmunoGen is more favorable than CSL.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmunoGen and CSL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen $132.30 million 8.64 -$44.37 million ($0.25) -22.88 CSL $9.15 billion 10.76 $2.10 billion $2.31 46.82

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunoGen. ImmunoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoGen and CSL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen -40.82% -118.85% -17.63% CSL N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoGen has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSL has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of ImmunoGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CSL shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of ImmunoGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CSL beats ImmunoGen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical program include IMGC936, an investigational ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; sanofi-aventis U. S. LLC; Biotest AG; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies. The Seqirus segment involves in the production of non-plasma biotherapeutic products and develops influenza related products. The company was founded on November 2, 1961 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

