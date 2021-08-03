ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of CNVVY opened at $12.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.