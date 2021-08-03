Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Copart makes up 3.0% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Copart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Copart by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.12 and a 12 month high of $148.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

