Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Zeta Resources Limited Sells 56,400 Shares

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$210,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,843,247 shares in the company, valued at C$141,507,253.51.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$747,220.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 50,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$186,890.00.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$3.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.77. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$757.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.22.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.