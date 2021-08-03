Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.58

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.49, with a volume of 802663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$732.51 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,309,380. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 56,400 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$210,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,843,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$141,507,253.51. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,457.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

