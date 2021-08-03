Corbenic Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $331,000,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 208,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

