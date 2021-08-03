Corbenic Partners LLC Has $859,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $76.76. The company had a trading volume of 58,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,664. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04.

