Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of CORE stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $41.87. 387,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,021. Core-Mark has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Core-Mark by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 34,238 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Core-Mark by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.