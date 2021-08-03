Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OFC stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $511,098 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 131.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,892 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.