CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Trading 9.1% Higher

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.35 and last traded at $155.35. 877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 30,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,831,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $459,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,571,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,970. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

