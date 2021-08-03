Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $428.92 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $431.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.28. The company has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

