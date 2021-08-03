Cottage Street Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC increased its position in Yum China by 25.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 41,816 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Yum China by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Yum China by 13.6% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after buying an additional 264,559 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 225.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Yum China stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 104,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,228. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

