Cottage Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.07. 347,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,743,068. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

