Cottage Street Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after buying an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,056 shares of company stock valued at $12,225,499. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $620.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,567. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $631.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $570.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. increased their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.