Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 611 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.8% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,841,342. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Shares of V traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.72. The stock had a trading volume of 283,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.01. The company has a market cap of $459.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.