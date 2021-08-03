Cottage Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.71. 256,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,358,010. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

