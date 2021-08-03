Country Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Country Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,176 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $36,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.98. 28,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,748. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.