Country Trust Bank Has $42.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $42,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,088. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

