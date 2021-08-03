Country Trust Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,262. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

