Country Trust Bank Purchases 3,291 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $31,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.95. 1,583,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,151,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.