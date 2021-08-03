Country Trust Bank Trims Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $20,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,744. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.75.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.81.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

