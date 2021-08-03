Credit Suisse Group Raises Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target to $74.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SCI stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $63.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,389 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,739 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after acquiring an additional 126,869 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Service Co. International by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 316,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

