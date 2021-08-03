CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.43.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

